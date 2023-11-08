Family pay tribute to 'kind and lovely' man who was stabbed to death in Birmingham

The family of 28-year-old Mahmoud Alabdullah have paid tribute to a "kind and lovely person."

In a statement his family said: "Mahmoud was always happy and his loss will be felt by everyone that knew him. He was a kind and lovely person to spend time with. He brought smiles to everyone who knew him."

Mahmoud was found seriously injured in Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but sadly nothing could be done save him.

Police say that they are offering support to his loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

Tarik Al-Mitheab, aged 21 from Bordesley Green, was charged with murder on Wednesday by West Midlands Police.

He was remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Three other men arrested in connection with the killing have been bailed with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to come forward. Using their live chat on the website, or by calling 101, quoting log 248 of 5/11/23.