Police called to scenes of disorder at city hospital

West Midlands Police have confirmed they were called to reports of disorder at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday evening.

Hospital security are believed to have stepped in to manage a situation which allegedly saw two groups fighting near the main entrance to the hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of disorder at the QE Hospital at around 4pm yesterday (5 Nov).

"No arrests were made."

The hospital is part of University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust, which is also home to Good Hope Hospital, Heartlands Hospital and Solihull Hospital.