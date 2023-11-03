New producing outfit want to channel talent and excitement of Vibe Tribe Collective

Cradley Heath native Headrocka and Birmingham based Nz (Enz) want to replicate the excitement of their legendary live Vibe Tribe nights.

Showcasing the very best of local talent Vibe Tribe was a collective of artists which helped keep alive the music scene during an after the pandemic.

Now Nz and Headrocka have launched V-Tribe Records to pull together and collaborate with Midlands artists from multiple genres.

Their latest releases P.E.R.L was critically acclaimed and released on Jellyspoon Records.

Headrocka, also known as Jeff Macdonald, is a songwriter and producer from Cradley Heath, who has made music for a number of artists and featured on platforms such as BBC Introducing, Traxsource and Spotify.

Nz (Enz), is an award winning multi-genre, mute-discipline, writer, artist, producer and performer from Birmingham.

Nz said: "Jeff and I met at the BMA’s. I had just started promoting a live jam event called Vibe Tribe with my business partner, we bumped into each other, got talking, and soon we had our first tune.

“The tune was inspired by the bonds formed in the VibeTribe collective. Positively Energized Reciprocal Love is a modern day mantra for those wanting to generate positivity in their lives, it’s what we’re all looking for in our relationships, in order to make things happen.”

He added: "The idea for our label came from the VibeTribe event I had been promoting. We showcased so much Midlands talent such as Stella, Not Soup, The Pagans SOH, Shaun Walsh and The Plagiarists we knew ẃe had to do something, and so V-Tribe records was born.”

Jeff is looking forward to regularly releasing new music as well as holding more live concerts. He said: "We'll be releasing tracks with a few more local country artists in the near future.

"We plan to do a number of inclusive music events and showcase events. new release coming out soon , watch this space."

For more information visit www.linktr.ee/manlikenz.