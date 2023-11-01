Footage shows unrest in city centre as fireworks set off with two police officers injured and nine arrested

Police were alerted to groups of people launching fireworks at each other and buildings in Bagot Street and Staniforth Street in Birmingham, from Tuesday evening.

A dispersal order was introduced but the disorder continued as the fireworks were fired towards members of the public and officers.

Two officers and some others sustained injuries which were thankfully not serious.

In a statement released by West Midlands Police, they said: "We took tough action - including using stop and search powers - to bring the matter under control and make a series of arrests.

"We won't tolerate such appalling behaviour which we know is frightening for people and puts them at risk of harm. We'll use all powers available to us to stop it and we'll seek to prosecute anyone involved.

"We'll have another tough focused policing operation in place today, and over the coming days, to ensure such deplorable actions are prevented and to keep our communities safe."

Footage circulating social media shows people shooting fireworks at each other, and what looks like people shooting fireworks towards a police vehicles and officers.