Police watchdog probe launched after car crashes into tree leaving one man dead

A 29-year-old man died when a BMW crashed into a tree on the central reservation of a dual carriageway at around 2.15am on Monday, October 2.

The impact threw one man from the car, with another remaining inside.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating after police officers turned their vehicle around in Church Lane, Handsworth, after the car - heading out of the city came - to their attention. Shortly afterwards, the car crashed in Island Road.

Both men were treated at the scene and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. One of them, Muhammad Qasim, died later that day.

Investigators were sent to the scene to begin gathering information. The IOPC began a formal investigation into the incident following a referral from West Midlands Police.

IOPC regional director David Ford said: "Our sympathies and thoughts are with Muhammad Qasim’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragic incident.

"Our role is to independently establish the circumstances relating to this incident. IOPC investigators have been gathering CCTV footage from along the route and carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the vicinity.

"Over the coming days, IOPC investigators will be putting up witness appeal boards in the local vicinity and I would encourage anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or other footage to get in touch with our investigators."

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident is asked to get in touch as soon as possible by calling 03003035724 or emailing IslandRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk