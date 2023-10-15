CCTV appeal after rise in dry riser and copper pipework thefts from tower blocks in city centre

Police have received increased reporters of dry riser valves and copper pipework being stolen from tower blocks in Birmingham.

Recognise this man? Police are releasing CCTV images
Dry riser valves are used by the fire service in the event of a fire at a tower block.

They are believed to have been stolen to be sold on as scrap metal.

Officers are releasing CCTV images from the most recent incident which happened on October 5 at Essington House in Sladefield Road and are asking for anyone who recognises this man to get in touch.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, in his mid 50s and wearing a high-vis orange jacket.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are working closely with Birmingham City Council and our partners to find those responsible and have increased patrols to offer reassurance to the communities affected by this crime.

"If you recognise this man or have any information about this incident, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting 20/837508/23.

"Information can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are."

