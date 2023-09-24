Members of public step in to help after teenager robbed in city

The incident took place at the junction of Tyseley Lane and Warwick Road on September 6 at around 1pm.
The teenager had his mobile phone and wallet stolen.
The items were later returned to him after two members of the public chased the suspects who dropped the items.
West Midlands Police has released CCTV images of two men who they want to speak to in connection to the incident.
People who recognise them have been urged to contact the force by called 101 or via Live Chat on their website quoting 20/777674/23.
#APPEAL | Can you help us identify these two men?— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) September 24, 2023
