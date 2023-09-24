Appeal to find four youngsters believed to be together in city centre

Tony, Kaeden, Gemma and Lunnaigh have made intermittent contact with their families but officers need to make sure they are okay.
Tony, aged 11, was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, a blue and white striped shirt and possibly a black North Face puffer jacket. He is around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, and has short brown hair.
Kaeden, who is 12 years old, is 5ft tall and was last seen wearing a blue Nike jumper, blue jeans with paint splatters on the legs and black Nike trainers.
Gemma is 13 years old and is 5ft 2ins tall of slim build and has very long brown wavy hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black T-shirt and trainers
Lunnaigh is 14 years old and is around 5ft tall, of slim build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing grey and white fluffy pyjamas.
Anyone who knows where they are or has any information about their whereabouts call 999 immediately quoting PID 427848.