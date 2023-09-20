Motorcyclist dies after crash on dual carriageway

A motorcyclist has died after a crash on a dual carriageway.

West Midlands Ambulance.

The incident happened on the Bristol Road in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham at just before 2am on Wednesday. It is believed the motorcyclist collided with a tree.

An ambulance crew who were returning to base witnessed the crash and were immediately on scene to provide care to the rider.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A second ambulance, a paramedic officer and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to back up the initial crew.

“The man was moved to the ambulance and received advanced life support and trauma care but unfortunately it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

