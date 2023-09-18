Police launch appeal after motorcyclist 'seriously injured' in Birmingham

The incident took place on Tyburn Road. Photo: Google

The rider, who is aged in his 20s, was discovered on Tyburn Road, just off the Aston Expressway, at around 2pm on Sunday.

The man, who was riding a red Honda, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police say they do not believe another vehicle was involved in the incident but are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and those with dash cam footage.

People with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, quoting log 2125 of 17/9/23.