'Distressing' video appears to show drinker bite head off pet snake in pub

A still from the video clearly shows the man biting the snake's head off

A video appearing to show a drinker biting off a pet snake's head in a pub has been described as "distressing" by West Midlands Police and the RSPCA.

The footage and a picture of the snake's head on a beer mat began circulating online this week after the incident at The Sportsman's Rest, Kingstanding, Birmingham on Saturday.

The pub's staff have been described as "distraught" by the Sportsman's Rest management.

A still image purpotedly showing the snake's head after the incident.

West Midlands Police are taking the incident seriously.

A West Midlands Police spokesman told the Express & Star: "We have been made aware of a distressing video which apparently shows a man biting off the head of a pet snake at a pub in Kingstanding.

"The alleged incident took place in front of children at the venue and we are aware of the upset this would have caused to anyone who witnessed it."

The spokesman added: "The incident wasn’t reported to us but we are making enquiries and will also be passing on the video to the RSPCA who will carry out their own investigation.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting crime reference number 20/795417/23."

The RSPCA is appealing for information about the culprit.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “This is a distressing video to watch and we are keen to speak to the person in the footage who appears to bite off the head of a snake in a pub, or anyone else with first-hand information.

“Under the Animal Welfare Act, it is an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a snake. Anyone with information should contact us on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01150713.”

The son of a regular at the pub said: "A guy had brought his pet snake in and was showing it off. There were children there. Everyone was just enjoying the snake."