Police officers rushed to the scene following reports of a collision between a car and a man on Somerville Road, Small Heath on Wednesday.

On arrival, officers found a 65-year-old man had sustained "serious injuries" after being hit by a Toyota Aygo.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

DS Paul Hughes, from the serious collisions investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: "The collision happened in a busy area of Bordesley Green. If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to us, we would ask you to get in touch.

"In particular I am keen to hear from anyone who has any dash-cam footage and was in the area at the time."