Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of another teenager

A 16-year-old was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury following the incident in Belchers Lane, Birmingham on Friday.

A boy, also aged 16, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remained in custody on Monday for questioning, West Midlands Police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting log 2978 of May 17.