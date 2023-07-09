A night not for the faint-hearted as Steve-O talks about his bucket list

It was a night of wild stories and even crazier videos as Steve-O took the stage at the Alexandra Theatre

If you're Steve-O, the phrase bucket list seems to mean doing things to yourself that would make all but the most hardened stuntman weep into their protein shake.

The Jackass star, actor and comedian was in Birmingham to present a night of wild stories and videos of himself doing ridiculous, insane and bonkers stunts, ones which he even says were "not even allowed on Jackass".

I've seen Steve-O snort Wasabi, light a firework from a part of his anatomy that you shouldn't and pole vault into a canal full of raw sewage, but none of that could prepare me for what Steve-O did to make this show.

The show started with a 30 minute video by Steve-O detailing his history of videos and performances that never made it to TV and were often taken down from YouTube, including insane videos involving hot sauce, cacti and jumping off bridges from moving cars.

The amiable and friendly Steve-O then took to the stage at the Alexandra Theatre to a rapturous reception from a sold-out crowd who had readied themselves for a night of insanity from the 49-year-old with the heart of a teenager.

He said the show was what happened next after his last special, where he proposed to his girlfriend Lux, with the theme of the night being things he wanted to get off his bucket list having found the love of his life, while also detailing their relationship through his stunts.

He also said that the idea of the show was to do these stunts and do this show now as he was getting older and didn't want to be seen as creepy doing these stunts.

Steve-O would set the scene with a vivid and, at times, graphic story of what happened with each stunt, before introducing the video to go with the story.

Most of these, I can't describe on here due to the graphic and Not Safe For Work nature of them, although the video with him riding a horse and acting as a piñata for children days after a vasectomy has to be seen to be believed.

At the heart of it all though is a love story and you can tell how much he adores his fiancée, even through some of the crazy and gruesome stunts he does.

He has lived a life most of us can only imagine and has the scars to prove it, and he showed us how he ended up with several of the newest ones as he began playing the stunts he recorded for the show.

There were gasps, screams, shouted swear words and a few turned stomachs as the sheer madness of what Steve-O had done was played out on the big screen, with commentary by Steve-O throughout.

You were left wondering how he was walking and talking and in front of us, while also admiring him for having the guts to go through with that, showcasing 20 years of Jackass and more than that of circus training.

It was a riotous, hilarious and, at times, unnerving night, but you warmed to Steve-O for his sense of humour, complete lack of self-preservation and his determination to put on the best night for those in attendance.