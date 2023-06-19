Person dies at railway station between Birmingham and Lichfield

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A person has died at a train station on the railway line between Birmingham and Lichfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the casualty at Erdington train station. Photo: Google.
British Transport Police officers were called to Erdington Train station at around 8.09am on Monday morning to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The person was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the British Transport Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

As a result of the incident, the rail line between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley has been blocked, with services having been cancelled, delayed or revised.

West Midlands Railway has said the disruption is expected to last until 11.15am.

National Express Midlands are accepting tickets from rail users on its bus services until further notice.

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

