National Express West Midlands promises fares will stay lower despite increase

National Express West Midlands have said that West Midlanders will still benefit from the cheapest bus tickets in the country despite a rise in prices. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

The fare for a National Express West Midlands all-day ticket is going up 50p from £4 to £4.50 from Monday, July 3, while a weekly pass will be £17, a £2 increase from £15 currently.

This is the first price rise since 2017 for the majority of fares, but the day ticket will remain cheaper than in 2017.

The operator said price rises were needed to protect the bus network, the services that customers use every day, in the face of rising costs, including fuel, electricity, parts and labour, which have increased to 125 per cent while the number of people using buses remains around 90 percent of what it was before the pandemic.

National Express West Midlands has said the region will continue to have the cheapest bus tickets of any city region in England, and an all-day ticket below the price in 2017, while paying by Direct Debit remains the most cost-effective way to travel with a monthly price of £55.

The Low Fare Zone is being removed, but people can beat the day ticket fare rise by using SwiftGo and getting a reduction from £4.50 to £4.

A National Express West Midlands spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased that in the face of a difficult inflation environment, we’re able to protect the bus network and still have the cheapest all day ticket price of any city region in England at £4.50. Our day ticket remains cheaper than in 2017.

“We’re on our customers’ side and we will continue to work hard to ensure a reliable bus service and to help them take advantage of great value travel.”

National Express West Midlands has also said it is reviewing whether it will participate in the Government’s forthcoming £2 fare cap scheme.