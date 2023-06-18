Police officers forced to deal with large boa constrictor snake on busy Birmingham road

Police regularly have to deal with slippery customers but nothing usually like this.

West Midlands Police officer had to deal with a real slippery customer.
Officers in Birmingham got an off-the-scale shock when they encountered a boa constrictor in the middle of a busy Birmingham road.

Brave officers from the operational support unit were driving down Park Lane on Saturday afternoon when they spotted the large snake moving across the road.

But they soon had the situation in the bag as they gently manoeuvred the creature into a pillowcase before taking it for checks at a local reptile centre.

Staff at Birmingham Reptiles confirmed that the common boa constrictor had come to no harm and they'll be looking after it until its owner claims it or it's rehomed.

