Police officers forced to deal with large boa constrictor snake on busy Birmingham road

West Midlands Police officer had to deal with a real slippery customer.

Officers in Birmingham got an off-the-scale shock when they encountered a boa constrictor in the middle of a busy Birmingham road.

Brave officers from the operational support unit were driving down Park Lane on Saturday afternoon when they spotted the large snake moving across the road.

But they soon had the situation in the bag as they gently manoeuvred the creature into a pillowcase before taking it for checks at a local reptile centre.