Child dies after crash between a car and his bike in city

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A boy who was riding his bike has tragically been killed after a collision with a car in Birmingham last night.

The child cyclist died in a collision in Yardley, Birmingham last night.
The child cyclist died in a collision in Yardley, Birmingham last night.

The collision occurred on Coventry Road in Yardley last night but sadly the boy could not be saved and died at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 6.17pm and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic.

The West Midlands CARE Team also attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, ambulance staff found a boy who was the cyclist. He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite their best efforts, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A man who was a pedestrian, who was involved in a separate collision involving a pedestrian and a car nearby to the scene was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained minor injuries.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff before being conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.

“No further patients required treatment.”

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News