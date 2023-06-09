Child dies after crash between a car and his bike in city

The child cyclist died in a collision in Yardley, Birmingham last night.

The collision occurred on Coventry Road in Yardley last night but sadly the boy could not be saved and died at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 6.17pm and sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic.

The West Midlands CARE Team also attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, ambulance staff found a boy who was the cyclist. He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, despite their best efforts, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A man who was a pedestrian, who was involved in a separate collision involving a pedestrian and a car nearby to the scene was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained minor injuries.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff before being conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment.