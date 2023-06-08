Not all routes included in £2 bus cap as three-month extension announced

The £2 cap on bus fares has been extended for another three months. Photo: WMCA

£60 million was initially invested to limit the price of most single journeys outside of London to £2 from January 1 for three months.

Another £75 million boost saw the scheme extended until June and an additional £200 million will keep it going until the end of October.

From November the cap will increase to £2.50 until November 30 2024.

Prime Minister Rish Sunak said: “By extending the £2 fare cap, we’re making sure bus travel remains accessible and affordable for everyone while helping to ease cost of living pressures.

“Buses connect our communities and play a vital role in growing the economy; they transport people to work, take our kids to school and make sure patients can get to doctors’ appointments.

“That’s why we’re determined to protect local routes and encourage more people onto the bus, ensuring people can get around easily and in an affordable way.”

Passengers need to be aware however, that TfWM contracted services which were registered after October 2022 are not included in the cap and may cost more to ride.

Fares which are below the £2 cap will not be affected.

The operator most affected is Diamond Bus where 26 services are exempt from the cap.

These include: the B1, C, DRT, N1, N2, R1, 142, 142A, 17H, 22, 25, 27, 27A, 45, 5, 5A, 600, A15, A16, 17, 17A, 17S, 18, 25, 57, and the 81.

Select Bus Services have 21 routes unaffected by the cap: the 878, 813, 812, 71A, 71, 67, 547, 849, 560, 11S, 877, 12S, 242S, 103S, 36S, 817, 803, 804, 809, 817, and the 879.

The following First Bus Worcestershire services are not capped: the 32S, 333, 365, 405, 674, AST3, S1, S2, S23, S3, S4, S43, S44, S45, S5, S51, and the S55.

For Stagecoach buses check the price of the following before boarding: the CSS, 7C, A9, 41, 46, 51, 169, 71, and the 20A.

Uncapped Minsterley Motors buses include: the 38, 55, 740, 738, 701, and the 722.

Four National Express routes are affected: the 710, CG4, SFA1, and the SFA2.

At Arriva Midlands North its: the AV1, 894, and the 895.

At D&G Bus the X41 is uncapped and at D&G Bus (Chaserider) its the AV2.