Cross Transport has its main trading base at Hams Hall

Family-run Cross Transport, founded in 2010, has its man trading base at Hams Hall, Coleshill.

It has appointed SFP Restructuring to handle the process.

The company has a fleet of 200 vehicles operating across the UK.

The business has been hit by fuel and labour cost increases on top of rising overheads.

In its results for 2021-2022 turnover had decreased from £22 million to £16.3m