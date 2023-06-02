Brand new Indian street food and brewery Bundobust opens in Birmingham

Bundobust Indian street food

Bundobust Birmingham is housed in a beautiful Grade II listed building on Bennetts Hill.

Split across two floors, the Birmingham restaurant has an intimate, pub-like feel, with lots of communal bar seating, as well as cosy corners, and snug semi-private spaces – perfect for groups and gatherings of all sizes.

The Bundobust team have lovingly exposed and restored the building’s Georgian features and architectural charm – expect exposed brick, sash windows, and an impressive, winding central staircase.

Adding their own stamp on the space, original features are offset against Bundobust’s vibrant colour palette, walls are adorned with their signature patchwork of upcycled, multicoloured doors, and downstairs is a hidden photobooth.

On the menu, guests can look forward to Bundobust’s award-winning street food and craft beer, described by food critic Jay Rayner as “uncompromising and self-confident and, above all else, clever”. Menu staples and guest favourites include, Bundo Chaat (layers of samosa pastry, chickpea, potato, onion, sev, and chilli sauce, served with yoghurt and tamarind chutney), Vada Pav (the iconic street food staple – deep-fried mashed potato ball in a bun, with red and green chutneys, served with fried green chilli), Egg Bhurji (Cumin and green chilli-spiced scrambled eggs, with green peas and coriander, served with bhatura) Gobi Manchurian (an Indo-Chinese mash-up of cauliflower and mushroom pakoras tossed in an umami-hot sauce) and Paneer Kadai (Paneer cheese simmered in a rich mixed pepper & tomato sauce with onions, deggi mirch and kasturi methi, served with bhatura).

All dishes are priced between £2.50 and £7.50, with chef’s choice combos starting from £31 for two people, as well as the Lunch Express menu (available Mon – Fri, 12pm – 4pm) offering two dishes for £9.

On the taps guests will find Bundobust’s own beers from their Manchester brewery, alongside the very best local craft brews and innovative styles from breweries around the world. Bundobust Birmingham’s opening tap line-up will feature collaborative brews with Thornbridge and Brum-based Attic Brew Co. Beyond beer, Bundobust offers cocktails with an Indian twist (think Banana & Cardamom Old Fashioned and Coconut & Mango Mojito), plus wines, chai, and softs, including lassis, coolers and sodas.

Bundobust Birmingham is human and dog-friendly and warmly welcoming to all – walk-ins will always be welcome, but bookings can be made at: https://bundobust.com/birmingham/. The restaurant will open be all-day, from 12 noon, seven days a week, and on Fridays and Saturdays Bundobust Birmingham will play host to Bombay Mix, a weekly dose of DJs playing spicy beats from around the world.