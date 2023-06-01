Lorry fire closes part of M5 as motorists urged to plan ahead

A lorry fire closed part of the M5 northbound with firefighters working at the scene.

Part of the M5 was closed due to a vehicle fire. Photo: National Highways
The M5 northbound in Worcestshire is now closed between Junction 4 at Lydiate Ash Interchange for Birmingham South West A38 and Stourbridge A491 and Junction 3 for Quinton Interchange, Birmingham West and Central.

Worcestershire Fire & Rescue attended the scene.

