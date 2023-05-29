Have you seen 10-year-old Rykiem? Boy reported missing from Birmingham

Rykiem, who is 10 years old, is described as being 4ft 7ins tall.
#MISSING | We're trying to find Rykiem who has gone #missing from #Birmingham.— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) May 29, 2023
