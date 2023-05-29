Have you seen 10-year-old Rykiem? Boy reported missing from Birmingham

By Isabelle ParkinBirminghamPublished: Comments

Police have launched an appeal to find a boy who has gone missing from Birmingham.

West Midlands Police have issued an image of Rykiem to help in their appeal

Rykiem, who is 10 years old, is described as being 4ft 7ins tall.

He was last seen earlier today wearing a green and orange t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts have been asked to call 999 quoting PID: 415308.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

