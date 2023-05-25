New coach service from Birmingham to London

A driver for FlixBus

Bouden Coach Travel has teamed up with growing coach provider FlixBus to offer daily travel.

The new service, which operates from, Summer Row, off Great Charles Street, has begun in time for the late May bank holiday weekend and school half term, with tickets starting at £4.99.

FlixBus offers more than 50 UK destinations on its network.

Adel Bouden, managing director of Bouden Coach Travel, said: “As a relatively modern company, having just celebrated our tenth birthday, we see joining the FlixBus network as an opportunity to work with another forward-thinking company offering a fresh approach to a traditional industry.

“The coach industry has been in need of an overhaul for some time, and I think the pandemic has created an opportunity for change. FlixBus’ technology makes coach travel more easily accessible for all, as well as more appealing for younger generations.

“We're pleased to be joining the FlixBus network and hope we can add more services to the network in the future.”

Andreas Schorling, managing director for FlixBus UK said: “Bouden’s bold outlook, ambition, and desire to embrace technology makes them a fantastic partner.

"It’s brilliant to build a partnership with a company based in Birmingham, located in one of the country’s key travel hubs. Operators in the industry trust us to deliver our mission to become the largest coach network in the UK.”

Bouden started life as a minibus company and has since expanded into corporate coach hire, offering day trips and event transport.