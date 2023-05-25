'Loving and playful' dog still looking for new home after no interest in seven months

Beautiful boxer Poppy has had no interest at all from potential adopters.

Boxer Poppy arrived at the RSPCA’s Newbrook Animal Centre in Birmingham in October as her previous owners were unable to provide veterinary care she required due to the cost of vet bills.

In the seven months since being available for rehoming, Poppy hasn’t had a single application from potential adopters.

This is flummoxing staff at the animal centre who describe her as "such a loving dog".

Kelly Legg, kennel supervisor at the centre, said: "Rehoming does seem harder at the moment because the cost of living doesn’t help, which is why Poppy came to us in the first place.

"Poppy was suffering from allergies which had become worse with no treatment, however she is doing much better now. She needs a steroid tablet every other day as part of her treatment.

"These tablets only cost about 10p each but I think potential adopters are put off by the word medication."

Three-year-old Poppy was overwhelmed with kennels at first but over time her confidence has grown.

Kelly added: "Now we see a playful and inquisitive girl who loves fuss and attention from her friends. In the right home Poppy will blossom before your eyes."

Poppy is best suited to a quiet, adult-only home where her new owners preferably have experience with boxers.

New owners will be expected to visit Poppy several times at the centre to ensure she has begun to bond so that her transition to her new home will be less stressful for her.