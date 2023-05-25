Disappointment for fans as Sam Smith forced to cancel Birmingham show

Fans of Sam Smith are set to be left disappointed after the singer was forced to cancel a gig in the region for the second time.

Sam Smith has been forced to cancel their appearance at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham for the second time
Sam Smith’s show on Saturday at Resorts World Arena has been cancelled, with the promoter saying that the cancellation was due to vocal issues.

A statement from the promoter on behalf of Sam Smith said: “Due to vocal issues during last night’s Manchester performance, regrettably we will be cancelling the Manchester date along with the rescheduled Birmingham and Glasgow Sam Smith shows.

"Refunds will be offered at the point of purchase for all the three dates in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow."

It marks the second time that the singer has cancelled a show at Resorts World Arena after previously cancelling their appearance on Tuesday, April 25 due to illness.

They wrote at the time: “It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria.

“I don’t want you to experience it at anything less.”

A spokesman said: "Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury; Sam must have complete vocal rest.

"Sam is heartbroken to have to have had to cancel these shows, but they have been told by doctors that if they keep singing, they will do permanent damage to their voice.

"If they take some rest, they will be able to perform again.”

Resorts World Arena advises customers to direct any enquiries to their original point of purchase.

If this was the venue’s official box office, The Ticket Factory, please contact Customer Services via their online form https://bit.ly/2BQp5bu or call 0333 300 3010.

