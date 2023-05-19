Seven mice named after biscuits looking for new homes - after mother was dumped in plastic bag

Fancie and Nice, whose mother was part of a group of 12 mice rescued last December.

Their mother, a young mouse, was part of a group of 12 who were rescued last December after being tied up in a plastic bag and abandoned in a field.

A dog walker discovered the three female and three male mice, plus six babies, curled up inside the bag near a primary school in Bewdley.

They were taken to RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre, from where all of them have since been rehomed.

However, before leaving one of the mice gave birth - and this large litter of mice has proved harder to find new homes for.

But since their arrival on February 8, staff have been taken by their individual characters and have named them, deliciously, after some popular biscuits.

Florentine, Dodger, Bakewell, Hobnob, Fancie, Nice and Shortie are all now hoping to become someone’s favourite cookie.

Birmingham Animal Centre supervisor Emma Finnimore said: “We’ve rehomed three of this large litter, but we have struggled a bit to find homes for the others.

"We have had to put them in separate cages as they did end up scuffling a bit. But they are really nice, interesting mice and they would make someone really nice pets.

"They were part of quite a large litter, which took us by surprise. To prevent unwanted pregnancies it is important to sex mice quickly and split them up otherwise their numbers can multiply, but in this case it was too late."

Florentine is a friendly mouse who likes his wheel, while Dodger is quiet, placid and likes eating coconut.

Bakewell is shy, but super quick, with a penchant for rearranging his cage. Hobnob is a great jumper, while Fancie and Nice love to play in their plastic tunnels and Shortie is also very, very fast.

Anyone interested in offering any of these mice a new home should download a perfect match form and email Birmingham Animal Centre at birmac@rspca.org.uk

Cruel abandonments of pets are continuing to rise. Last month alone, the RSPCA received 1,508 reports to its emergency line about an animal being abandoned.

That compares with 1,370 incidents for the same month last year, a rise of 9.6 per cent.