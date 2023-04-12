Flats blaze family owe their lives to sprinkler system, says fire chief

Firefighters from across Birmingham worked to put out a fire on the 10th floor of the tower block on Middleway View. Photo: Google.

Around 25 firefighters were called out to Salisbury Tower on Middleway View, in Ladywood, Birmingham, shortly after 2am on Wednesday after reports of a fire in a tenth-floor flat.

As the crews made their way to the scene, and smoke started to fill their home, the family was given fire survival guidance over the phone by Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Control.

When the crews arrived, just three minutes after being mobilised, the fire was already out, thanks to water sprinklers drenching the flames.

Simon Barry, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of West Midlands Fire Service, said: “Sprinklers save lives, as this incident very clearly demonstrates. It could have ended tragically had the council-fitted system not kicked in.

“Sprinklers are invaluable. They save lives and reduce injuries, protect firefighters who respond to fires, and reduce the amount of fire damage to property and the environment.”

Four fire engines, a 4x4 Brigade Response Vehicle and an aerial platform attended the scene.

A man, a woman and a toddler were led to safety by firefighters, before being taken to hospital for checks after breathing in smoke.

It is the believed that the fire was started by an electric bike, left on charge in the hallway of their flat, with the flames cutting off the family’s only escape route.

Mr Barry said: “Without the sprinklers, the family could have been very seriously injured or worse.

“The fire blocked their only way out. The bike battery produced a lot of smoke and fumes, which quickly spread through the flat.

“Very fortunately, the sprinkler system did its job.