Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two teenagers arrested in connection with attack on pensioner leaving mosque in Birmingham

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished:

Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a worshipper being attacked returning home from a Birmingham mosque.

Picture: Telford Police
Picture: Telford Police

The 73-year-old remains in hospital after being attacked on Wednesday evening in Kings Heath.

West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested two teenage boys in connection with an attack on a man as he walked home from a mosque in Kings Heath on Wednesday evening.

"The pair, both aged 16, have been taken into custody for questioning."

Muslims in Kings Heath have begun escorting worshippers home from their mosque after fears spread Wednesday's attack was connected with a previous similar crime in Edgbaston two weeks ago.

West Midlands Police have stressed they do not believe the two incidents were connected.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News