Stephen Fry leads campaign to find region's unsung cricket heroes

New MCC President Stephen Fry is calling upon the cricket communities to nominate unsung heroes

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Stephen Fry has called on the cricket communities in the West Midlands to get behind a new campaign to find the country’s best unsung grassroots cricket heroes.

He was speaking at the launch of MCC’s Community Cricket Heroes which will celebrate grassroots cricket up and down the country.

The campaign will invite the public and the cricket community to put forward their nominations for individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the grassroots game and their community.

A team of 11 MCC Community Cricket Heroes will be chosen from the nominations by a special panel including Stephen Fry and former England internationals Mike Gatting and Claire Taylor.

The winners will be invited to Lord’s as Fry’s special guests to watch the England v Ireland Men’s Test match with him in the President’s Box.

Nominations, which opened on Thursday, are being encouraged from people from all ages and backgrounds, from volunteers who go above and beyond for their cricket club and community, to coaches who are inspiring people on and off the pitch and players who have overcome adversity to play the game.

Stephen Fry said: “The West Midlands has such a rich and vibrant cricket community and this is a great way to celebrate it and recognise some of the amazing individuals behind it.

"We are calling on people to put forward their nominations and say why they should be an MCC Community Cricket Hero.

"These are the unsung heroes who make cricket what it is and epitomise the values of MCC and everything that’s great about this sport.

"It’s a great opportunity to recognise them and to celebrate their invaluable contribution to the game.”

Former England international Claire Taylor, said: “Cricket is played and supported by so many people from different backgrounds in communities across the county and has such a positive impact on people’s lives in a whole range of ways.

"It’s important we highlight that part of our game and those individuals who make such a difference.”