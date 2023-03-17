Music icon to play Symphony Hall on national tour

Beverley Knight will play the hits and much more on her biggest ever UK tour

Beverley Knight has announced the details of her biggest ever UK tour to date, with a show at Birmingham Symphony Hall among the 20 special headline dates on the "50" Tour, although her home city Wolverhampton will miss out on the tour.

The tour will celebrate her three decades of performing and will bring her back together with her live band for a night of classic hits, fan favourites and brand new songs.

Beverley is currently working on new material for her first studio album in seven years.

She’s had several Top 10 albums, including the platinum selling Voice: The Best Of Beverley Knight and sold over a million albums in the UK, including four gold certified albums.

Her most recent studio album Soulsville, released in 2016, went straight into the UK Top 10, and her celebration of 25 years in music for BK25: Beverley Knight with The Leo Green Orchestra at The Royal Festival Hall was testament to her career of hits.

She has also forged a successful career on stage, appearing in shows such as The Bodyguard, Sylvia, Memphis the Musical and the Drifters Girls, as well as a recent stand-out performance at the Closing Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, singing "Inner City Life" with Goldie.

She said: "It’s been a minute. I am so looking forward to finally getting back on the road with my band again.

"There is nothing like the energy of a live audience showing love in return for you giving them everything you’ve got.”

Beverley Knight will appear at Birmingham Symphony Hall on November 4 as part of her "50" tour.