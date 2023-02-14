Notification Settings

Motorcyclist and pedestrian injured in Jewellery Quarter crash

By Adam Smith

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian have been injured following an accident in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter during last night's rush hour.

Great Hampton Street, Birmingham

West Midlands Ambulance Service received multiple 999 calls to Great Hampton Street in the Jewellery Quarter to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian at around 6pm yesterda.

Two ambulances and a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find police and bystanders caring for two patients. A pedestrian, a man, had sustained serious injuries in the collision and received emergency treatment on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was given treatment on scene for his injuries before being conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.”

