Motorcyclist and pedestrian injured in Jewellery Quarter crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service received multiple 999 calls to Great Hampton Street in the Jewellery Quarter to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian at around 6pm yesterda.
Two ambulances and a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find police and bystanders caring for two patients. A pedestrian, a man, had sustained serious injuries in the collision and received emergency treatment on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care.
“The motorcyclist, a man, was given treatment on scene for his injuries before being conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.”