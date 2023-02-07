Rudy's opens second Birmingham pizzeria in Brindleyplace

Rudys has opened in Brindley Place

Rudy’s 90 cover restaurant is inside the former Cielo venue at Oozells Street, follows the success of the first Birmingham Rudy's on Bennetts Hill.

The pizzeria follows the tradition of Naples, the birthplace of pizza and us fresh dough made daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour, which ferments for at least 24 hours and imported San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

Alongside the pizza menu, a selection of Italian wines, beers and aperitivo are also available, including Aperol Spritz, Negroni and Espresso Martini.

Josh Cheevers, General Manager of Rudy’s Brindleyplace, said: “We are so pleased to have officially opened Rudy’s Brindleyplace. The team are ready to serve our much-loved Neapolitan pizza in our second Birmingham location and we can’t wait to see everybody visit the new pizzeria.”

Rudy’s Brindleyplace is open seven days a week, Monday to Sunday, from 12pm until 8pm.