Care home residents evacuated after fire breaks out inside

Heathfield Avenue, Handsworth (picture: Google)

The blaze started just before 11.30am on Sunday at the care home on Heathfield Avenue in Handsworth.

Residents were evacuated, the road was closed and buses were diverted as crews from eight fire engines were sent to tackle the fire.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "It is a fire in a care home on Heathfield Avenue. We sent eight pumps in total after the initial call at 11.27am.

"The care home was evacuated. We are still in attendance, but the fire is now out.

"We currently have multiple fire engines in attendance at a fire on Heathfield Avenue in Handsworth. Due to this, Heathfield Avenue is closed, and the surrounding area is very busy. Please avoid the area while our crews bring the incident under control."