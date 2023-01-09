Notification Settings

Four arrested after 'hate-related sexual assault' in Birmingham's Gay Village

By Mark MorrisBirminghamPublished:

Police have arrested four people on suspicion of a hate-related assault on Birmingham's Hurst Street.

Police credited CCTV operators with them being able to make swift arrests.
West Midlands Police said the victim, in her 20s, was subjected to a vicious assault, both verbally and physically, and threatened with a knife just before 5:30am on Sunday.

Officers credited "eagle-eyed CCTV operators" with them being able to get the suspects in custody so swiftly.

They said in a statement: "Our CCTV operators spotted the suspicious activity and when the crime was reported almost an hour later, they were able to back-track on the CCTV and direct officers to the suspects."

The four people, aged between 18 and 22, remain in custody for questioning.

West Midlands Police added: "We do not tolerate hate crime in our city and have recently set up a new StreetWatch in Birmingham’s Gay Village – the first of its kind in the country."

