Four arrested after 'hate-related sexual assault' in Birmingham's Gay Village

Police credited CCTV operators with them being able to make swift arrests.

West Midlands Police said the victim, in her 20s, was subjected to a vicious assault, both verbally and physically, and threatened with a knife just before 5:30am on Sunday.

Officers credited "eagle-eyed CCTV operators" with them being able to get the suspects in custody so swiftly.

They said in a statement: "Our CCTV operators spotted the suspicious activity and when the crime was reported almost an hour later, they were able to back-track on the CCTV and direct officers to the suspects."

The four people, aged between 18 and 22, remain in custody for questioning.