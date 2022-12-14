Voi scooters issues warning to users after death of 12-year-old boy

Mustafa Nadeem

Mustafa Nadeem was struck on the way to school on December 6 but Voi has reminded customers they have to be 18-years-old.

Voi emailed customers and warned them about the legal implications of letting other people use the scooters under their name.

The email said: "Riding a Voi e-scooter via an account other than your own, or allowing someone else to rise under you account, will result in an immediate ban and can result in criminal charges."

"Following the tragic news of a road traffic accident involving a Voi e-scooter on Tuesday, December 6, we are reaching out to remind all users in the West Midlands of the rules surrounding the legal, safe use of Voi e-scooters."

Users were reminded "only ride on roads and cycle lanes and never on the pavement."

The email added: "This is for your own safety. Incidents of twin riding are a breach of our User Agreement and will result in warnings being issued followed by account suspension should riding behaviour not improve."

Swedish company Voi has operated scooters in Birmingham since 2020 and its contract runs until 2024.

Since September 2020 and a city council report said more than a million rides had been taken, with 38 serious injuries and 372 minor injuries had been recorded over the period.

The Department for Transport set rules which Voi have to follow, which cover vehicle safety and standards. All Voi riders are insured, according to the trial’s rules, and e-scooter speeds are limited to 12.5 miles per hour in Birmingham.

Private e-scooters are legally available to purchase but it’s currently against the law to ride a privately owned one in any public place in the UK.