Boy, 12, on e-scooter dies after collision with bus in Birmingham

Stock image of a West Midlands Police vehicle

The child is believed to have been riding an e-scooter when he collided with a bus on Bordesley Green, near to the junction with Belchers Lane, just before 8am on Tuesday.

He was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

The road was closed on Tuesday afternoon while police investigators tried to establish what happened.

The youngster's family has been told, and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: "This is an awful tragedy for the young boy's family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"We've spoken to a number of witnesses, but still want to hear from any of the passengers on the bus who we've not yet spoken to, or from people who may have captured what happened on dashcam.

"If people do have footage, we'd ask them not to share it on social media but to send it to us so that we can help establish exactly what happened."