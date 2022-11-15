Tickets officially on sale as Crufts gets ready for 2023

Tickets have gone on sale for the show in 2023, with a chance to see who follows 2022 Best in Show winner Baxer and Patrick Oware. Photo: Flick.digital

Crufts is inviting thousands of visitors to join in a celebration of everything dog, from March 9 to March 12 next year at the NEC Birmingham.

The show takes place over four-days, with more than 20,000 dogs and 130,000 people expected, culminating on Sunday, when the prestigious Best in Show title is awarded, which last year saw an additional 2.4 million TV viewers tune in.

Each day will conclude with a new Group Winner earning their place in the Best in Show final on Sunday evening, beginning with the Gundog group on March 9, Working and Pastoral groups on March 10, Terrier and Hound groups on March 11 and Utility and Toy groups on March 12.

Just prior to the Best in Show final, the Resorts World Arena will welcome five special canine companions and their owners, who have made it as finalists in The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2023.

Results from the nationwide public vote will reveal which pair have been crowned the winner.

Elsewhere, in a monumental year for The Kennel Club, with 2023 marking its 150th anniversary, Crufts is honouring the celebration with a special Kennel Club 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes, taking place on Thursday.

The one-off class will see all Best in Show winners from 2022 all breed Championship Dog shows invited to take part, including 2022 Crufts Best in Show winner, Baxer.

The four days will also see a diverse range of 222 pedigree breeds, rescue dogs and crossbreeds from all walks of life competing in different categories, across different levels and disciplines, such as agility, Heelwork to Music, Flyball and Obedience.

Vanessa McAlpine, Events Executive at The Kennel Club, which organises Crufts, said: “We are so excited Crufts is coming around again.

"This year is particularly special for The Kennel Club as we celebrate our 150th anniversary and we are delighted to be commemorating this historical year with a special Kennel Club 150th Anniversary Celebration Stakes.

“We are also welcoming back the full Crufts programme from before the pandemic, with the return of the Junior Warrant final and The Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling competition.

“The four-days are always action-packed and the energy keeps building in the anticipation of the Sunday evening where The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award winner is announced and the prestigious Best in Show trophy is awarded.”