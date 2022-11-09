Busy hour for emergency services with two incidents in same area

The two incidents occurred on Oxhill Road and Rookery Road in Handsworth. Photo: Google Street Map

Ambulance crews were called out to Oxhill Road and Rookery Road in Handsworth on Monday, with the first incidents seeing a man being stabbed and sprayed with an unknown substance on Oxhill Road at around 7.58pm.

The man was taken care of by paramedic officers and members of West Midlands Fire Service, who set up a cordon at the nearby Esso garage to wash down the man with hoses.

He was then taken to hospital for further assessment with leg and arm wounds.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had been stabbed and had an unknown substance sprayed at him on Oxhill Road at 7.58pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to hospital for further assessment."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed and sprayed with an unknown substance in Oxhill Road, Handsworth, at around 7.50pm on Monday (7 November).

"The man in his 20s was taken to hospital with leg and arm wounds.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote crime reference number 20/912924/22."

Just over an hour later, a man was reported to have fallen from height on Rookery Road, which runs alongside Oxhill Road, at around 9pm.

An ambulance with a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene and treated a man for potentially serious injuries before taking him to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from height on Rookery Road at 9pm last night.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.