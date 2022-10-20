There's a 30 minute delay and emergency services have been called to the scene at Junction 4 for Shirley.
📍 #M42 south at J4 #Shirley— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) October 20, 2022
⌛ 30+ minute delays due to a collision.
❌ Live lane(s) closed.
Take care on the motorways this morning, wet weather conditions making driving difficult.@HighwaysWMIDS pic.twitter.com/xsnYByPC27
2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M42 southbound in the #WestMidlands within J4 (#Solihull) due to a collision involving two vehicles.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) October 20, 2022
Our Traffic Officers and emergency services are on scene.
There's a 25 minute delay on approach with 6 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/i66pmy9NeC