Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two lanes closed on M42 after two vehicle crash during rush hour

BirminghamPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two of three lanes are closed on the M42 southbound due to a crash involving two vehicles.

Delays on M42 after a two vehicle crash
Delays on M42 after a two vehicle crash

There's a 30 minute delay and emergency services have been called to the scene at Junction 4 for Shirley.

More to follow.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Transport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News