One taken to hospital after two-car crash and oil spill near Birmingham Airport

The crash and subsequent oil spill on Airport Way, near Birmingham Airport, caused heavy traffic leading towards and away from the airport.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Airport Way at around 6.30am on Tuesday, and on arrival discovered two vehicles which had been involved in a collision.

One patient, a woman, was also discovered at the scene, with ambulance crews administering first aid for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Airport Way near Birmingham Airport at around 6.30am. An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"There was one patient requiring assessment: a woman. She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Heartlands Hospital for further treatment."

Road users were also warned to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel while the incident was resolved.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "Airport Way, WMROADSBirmingham. Road traffic collision and oil spillage on this route near the airport.

"Expect congestion and delays around this route. Allow extra travel time."