Police watchdog investigating after teenager bitten by police dog as officers attempted to detain him

Armed police were called to Finchley Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham on October 11 after receiving reports that a man had been chased by a group brandishing machetes.

West Midlands Police said a police dog was deployed after the group ran off and a 14-year-old boy was bitten by the animal.

The boy, who was arrested on suspicion of affray, was driven to hospital by officers.

Police say a combat knife was also recovered at the scene and three 17-year-old boys and a man, aged 18, have also been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

The matter has since been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Finchley Road, Birmingham, at 8.20pm on October 11 by a man saying he'd been chased by a group brandishing machetes.

"Armed police and a dog handler responded and a police dog was deployed after the group ran off.

"A 14-year-old was bitten by a police dog as we attempted to detain him.

"An ambulance was immediately called, but officers drove him to hospital themselves to ensure he got swift medical attention.

"The 14-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and remains on police bail as enquiries continue.

"A combat knife was recovered at the scene.

"Our Professional Standards Department has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).