Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of three-week-old baby

By Eleanor Lawson

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a three-week-old baby boy in Birmingham.

Police were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill. Photo: Google.
Police were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am this morning and found the baby was not breathing.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A woman aged 26 suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Insp Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in the area, said: “This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

“We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

