Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after road traffic collision on city street

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A man has died following a road traffic collision on a city street.

An ambulance crew were called to Beech Lane, but were unable to save the man
An ambulance crew were called to Beech Lane, but were unable to save the man

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident on Hunstanton Avenue on Beech Lane in Birmingham at 8.20am on Thursday and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the driver of the car, an elderly man who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel in a critical condition.

“Crews administered advanced life support at the scene.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News