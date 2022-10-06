Man dies after road traffic collision on city street

An ambulance crew were called to Beech Lane, but were unable to save the man

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident on Hunstanton Avenue on Beech Lane in Birmingham at 8.20am on Thursday and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the driver of the car, an elderly man who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel in a critical condition.

“Crews administered advanced life support at the scene.