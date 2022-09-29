Man charged and five arrested over murder of Richard Hopley

Richard Hopley died after being stabbed in a car which crashed on Metchely Lane, Birmingham, last Thursday.

Richard Hopley, aged 43, was found stabbed in a car which had crashed in Metchley Lane, just after 3pm last Thursday.

Detectives investigating his murder have since made a series of arrests and one man has been charged with his murder.

Five people have been arrested as part of the investigation. Three men aged 27, 40 and 63 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman, aged 24, and man, aged 38, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Last night, Paul Hayles, aged 63, of Malins Road, Birmingham was charged with murder and conspiracy to rob. He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

The 40-year-old man remains in custody after detectives were given extra time to question him.

The others have been released pending further investigation, with the exception of the 27-year-old man, who was charged with drugs matters for which he pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday and is awaiting sentence from Crown Court.

Richard’s family have been kept updated with these developments and our investigation continues.