Trams running limited service on Sunday due to essential upgrades

By Eleanor Lawson

West Midlands Metro trams will only run between Wolverhampton St George's and Black Lake on Sunday due to "essential upgrades" in West Bromwich.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......15/12/2021 First day back for the Midland Metro trams , running a normal service just in time for Xmas. Pictured , a busy St Georges, Wolverhampton..

Services will not run into Birmingham on Sunday due to replacement of the emergency crossover at West Bromwich Central.

From the start of service until 2pm, trams will operate every 12 minutes between Wolverhampton St George’s and Black Lake only.

There will be no services between Black Lake and Edgbaston Village.

A full service between Wolverhampton St George’s and Edgbaston Village will resume from 2pm until the end of service.

During this time, Metro tickets and passes will be accepted on the following National Express bus services:

  • 79 between Wednesbury and West Bromwich

  • 74 between West Bromwich and Birmingham

  • All services between Colmore Row, Broad Street and Edgbaston

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

