Birmingham Airport to pause flights for national silence marking the Queen's funeral

Birmingham Airport

Flights will be halted as the country falls silent to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

A state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The day before the funeral, a one-minute silence will take place as a tribute to the late Monarch who died last Thursday.

Birmingham Airport has confirmed it will remain open to passengers on the day of the funeral, however flights will be paused for the duration of the national silence.

Staff at the airport will also be observing the silence and TVs in the terminal will be screening the state funeral.

An airport spokesperson said:“Birmingham, like most regional airports, will remain open to meet the requirements of airlines on Monday.

"Staff and customers will observe the national silence in and around the airport.

"We intend to pause take-offs and arrivals for the period of the national silence.