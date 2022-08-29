As energy bills continue to rise, here are some money saving tips for regular trips to the supermarket

According to the chancellor, even those on mid-level salaries are going to struggle so these top tips are for everyone.

While most of us won’t need the help of a foodbank, we should all be looking to significantly cut down on the cost of our weekly shop as we face rising bills all around.

Here are some tips, courtesy of moneysavingexpert.com.

1: Downsize your shopping:

Rather than buy big brands, buy the store’s own-brands. Or if you usually buy own brands, go for the budget option. Do this for cleaning products as well as food. The saving can be dramatic – as much as 30 per cent.

2: Beware ‘pick-up’ shops:

Plan a weekly shop and stick to it. If you pop into your local shop to buy a pint of milk as a catch-up midweek, don’t pick up a basket. Do that, and you’ll generally fill it. If you want a pint of milk, buy a pint of milk then leave.

3: Grab coupons or cashback:

Using coupons, or getting cashback via special apps, can save you £100s on your shopping. Check out the supermarket coupons guide on moneysavingexpert.com for a regularly updated list.

4. Shop around:

A handy comparison tool, Trolley, lets you benchmark the cost of products at all the major supermarkets.You can also set alerts for when the price of your favourite groceries drop.

5. Use loyalty cards:

Schemes such as Tesco’s Clubcard and Sainsbury’s Nectar will give points when you shop that you can convert into money off your shopping or rewards with selected partners. You are likely to pay more without Tesco’s Clubcard as it activates deals as you shop.

6: Be strict:

Don’t browse and pick. Write a list of what you need and stick to it. And never shop when hungry. Stores pump out the smell of fresh bread for a reason – to get you to spend more.

7: Go German:

Try Lidl or Aldi if you haven’t done before and compare prices to your normal shop. It’s also worth trying Home Bargains and B&M Bargains. Many buy their staples once a month at discount stores and then fill the gaps from their normal shop.

8: Try the market: