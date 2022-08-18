Birmingham's Big Weekender is returning with two days of free fun for all the family

Prepare for a big splash in Birmingham

On Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, visitors and residents will be able to enjoy an eclectic programme of events with a mixture of dance, film, music, installations and performances throughout the city centre.

The cultural festival, produced by Birmingham Hippodrome, in partnership with Bullring & Grand Central and supported by Without Walls, features many of the best artists from Birmingham and the West Midlands, alongside exciting international artists and installations.

Highlights include Brum’s Big Splash, a 60 metre slip and slide which will be installed on Central Street. Tickets are free but limited and need to be booked in advance.

Another huge highlight will be the Dutch installation de Relaxerette, a large-scale structure where audience members can listen to music, poetry and stories in hammocks which are gently lifted from the ground in a truly relaxing experience.

Danielle Bozward, marketing manager at Bullring and Grand Central, said: “We’re so excited to be hosting Birmingham Weekender at Bullring & Grand Central this August delivered through our partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome. Last year’s festival had a brilliant response from visitors and we think this year’s programme is even bigger and better!”

Graham Callister, Director of Festivals at Birmingham Hippodrome, added: "On the back of a truly incredible Commonwealth Games, we are delighted to continue the party at the Bullring as we welcome some fantastic international artists to perform alongside emerging and established creative talents from across Birmingham and the West Midlands. And with our giant water slide we’re keen that Birmingham Weekender makes an even bigger splash in 2022!"