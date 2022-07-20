CGF President praises preparations for Commonwealth Games

CGF President Dame Louise Martin praised the work done by the Birmingham 2022 team

Since the Games were awarded to the city back in December 2017, Birmingham City Council has led on key elements of the planning for the largest event to ever be staged in Birmingham’s history.

This has included the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium, which will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the Athletics and Para Athletics Programme.

The council has also supported Festival 2022, funding the Creative City initiative, supporting 107 grassroots cultural groups, which is the first time a community-led arts programme has been delivered as part of the formal cultural celebrations of a Commonwealth Games.

In addition, the council has been responsible for the look and feel of the city, working with partners such as Transport for West Midlands, public engagement and contributing to the effort to maximise the Games’ legacy.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin’s backing for the council’s work since Birmingham was named Proud Host City came during a visit to the grounds of Birmingham Cathedral to inspect a Birmingham 2022-themed floral display, which recently won Gold at the Chelsea Flower Show.

She said “I would like to pay huge tribute to Birmingham for setting the stage for an outstanding 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Preparations have faced a number of challenges, including a shortened delivery timescale and an unprecedented global pandemic, all obstacles have been overcome with such a positive and innovative approach.

“The venues look fantastic, the city looks magnificent and I would like to play particularly tribute to my friend, Councillor Ian Ward, and the team at Birmingham City Council for the hard work and dedication in bringing everything together.